Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Fire and Rescue NSW crews respond to gas cylinder emergency and evacuations at Taree

Updated July 7 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANGER: Fire and Rescue personnel donned safety equipment to secure gas tanks which had come adrift in floodwaters at Taree Aquatic Club this morning. Picture: FRNSW

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews worked fast to avert a gas emergency in floodwaters at Taree this morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.