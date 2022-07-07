Newcastle Rugby League postpones entire round

Newcastle Rugby League have decided to postpone all fixtures this weekend.
Officials made the announcement on Thursday night following heavy rainfall across the region and the closure of multiple grounds.
Matches will now be played on August 13-14, a week after the scheduled last round.
It remains unclear if the finals series will now be pushed back or reduced to four teams rather than a top five.
The 2022 Newcastle RL decider was originally booked for McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, September 3.
First-grade premiers are then due to advance to the NSWRL President's Cup, competing against three other winners from across the state.
The majority of Newcastle RL clubs already have catch-up games still with Lakes the most affected, facing seven appearances between now and the end of the regular season.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
