Second Hunter arrest over alleged midnight kidnapping and assault

A SECOND man will face court in the Hunter on Friday over an alleged kidnapping and assault earlier this year.
Police arrested the 23-year-old man at Raymond Terrace police station on Thursday as part of the Strike Force Dernancourt investigation.
That inquiry stems from an assault on a man, also 23, while he was walking near the intersection of Havenview and Hillcrest streets at Terrigal about midnight on February 12.
Police allege a black utility stopped beside the man, with four males exiting.
The 23-year-old was assaulted before he was dragged into the vehicle and threatened with a knife and baton, sustaining cuts to his hand and ear and a facial fracture.
"The man was then driven to a car park at Crackneck lookout where the males removed some clothing and jewellery, then leaving him on the side of the road," police said.
"A short time later, the males returned and further assaulted the man before he was dropped off near Hillcrest Street."
Family members drove the alleged victim to Gosford hospital about 3.20am.
The man arrested on Thursday was chagred with detain with intent to commit serious indictable offence in circumstances of special aggravation.
He was refused bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court.
It follows the Barnsley arrest of a second man, 29, who remains before the courts on charges related to this matter.
Police said investigations continue.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
