Stockton erosion, Hunter floods: fighting weather crises fast and slow

SIGHS of relief finally arrived for Singleton as the river level began dropping on Friday and an evacuation order for the township itself was removed. Maitland was bracing for the worst to arrive as the river rose along that city's banks, and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet toured the region.
It was welcome news late on Thursday when the state government declared disaster zones for parts of the region struck by flooding. While help may be on the way for those hit by this sudden and very immediate threat, at Stockton residents feel progress against their insidious one is proving glacial.
Residents are planning another rally for help to stave off the hungry seas eroding the suburb's beach. As the Newcastle Herald reported on Friday, the security barriers have kept inching backwards since the problem closed a child care centre and came to light in earnest.
A dispute between the council and state government over who should seek the mining licence required for sand to replenish the surf strip has held things up. While it may be intensely important for leaders and bureaucrats, the dispute is unlikely to captivate residents who pay both rates and state taxes in the hope such projects can begin as soon as they are necessary.
The need for the intervention is clear, yet the hold-up continues. Whoever wins the stand-off, it may be Stockton that will lose if it leaves the northern side of Newcastle harbour with too little too late. It is entirely understandable that residents are ready to vent their frustration.
The stand-off stands in stark contrast to the work of the NSW State Emergency Service, a volunteer army that has performed numerous rescues and attended hundreds of call-outs in the worst of conditions this week. There is little of the same frustration at lack of action; rather, the potency of the floods has allowed no time for stalling.
The best has come out of the Hunter in some of the worst days for many people. Hinton and Gilleston Heights have again found themselves isolated, but the most serious consequence of rising waters - the loss of life - have largely been avoided here.
Heroism, like that of the tug Glenrock's crew in preventing another Pasha Bulker moment for NSW, has emerged as ordinary people putting aside concern for themselves to handle more pressing risks for others. Those at Stockton can only hope the same happens soon for their slow-moving crisis.
