Merewether athlete Rose Davies to represent Australia at World Championships

Newcastle athlete Rose Davies has been selected to represent Australia at the World Championships.
The international event gets underway in the US next weekend.
Davies was named to run the women's 5000 metres alongside fellow Aussies Natalie Rule and Jessica Hull.
Birmingham starts on July 28.
The 22-year-old from Merewether, who defended her 10,000m title at Zatopek in January, has been based overseas for three months following the national championships in Sydney.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
