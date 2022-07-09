The Newcastle Northstars will be out to retain top spot on the Australian Ice Hockey League ladder when they meet the Sydney Ice Dogs in Macquarie Park on Saturday.
Holding only a one-point lead over the Sydney Bears and a two-point buffer on third-placed Canberra Brave, a loss for the Northstars at Macquarie Ice Rink would likely result in either the Bears or Brave, who meet in Canberra, claiming top spot.
Northstars coach John Kennedy Jr said on Friday the side would be at full-strength against the Ice Dogs but the second-last placed team, who have won only two games this season, could not be underestimated.
The Northstars claimed an 8-2 win over the Ice Dogs in Sydney and then a closer 5-4 win at their home rink in Warners Bay in May.
"If you look at their record you may think they're a struggling team, but we know they have the potential of putting up goals and getting points from the production of their top line," Kennedy Jr said.
"The last time we played them we started slow and they had our backs to the wall.
"We definitely don't want to make that mistake again."
The Northstars, who often play two games each weekend, have only one match this round and again in the next against Sydney Bears before travelling to Canberra for a double-header with the Brave later this month.
"I've noticed with our team, sometimes with the two-game weekends that second game is our better one," Kennedy Jr said.
"With one game, our focus is going to be on the first period, making sure we come out ready to go once they drop the puck."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
