Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle Northstars keen to avoid repeat of slow start against Sydney Ice Dogs

MM
By Max McKinney
July 9 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEAGUE LEADERS: Beau Taylor celebrates scoring a goal. Picture: AK Hockey Shots

The Newcastle Northstars will be out to retain top spot on the Australian Ice Hockey League ladder when they meet the Sydney Ice Dogs in Macquarie Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.