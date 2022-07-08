Drink Reviews: Method Brewing's New World IPA a confident first step

You have one chance to make a good first impression. That's particularly true in the increasingly competitive Australian craft beer scene. New kids on the block, Method Brewing, is now open and has launched an easy-drinking Bohemian Ale, a Pale Ale and a New World IPA.
Of the three, the IPA is the clear stand-out for drinkers searching for wow factor. The combination of Australian-grown Eclipse, Ella and Vic Secret hops implode a strong zesty and pine flavour that lingers beautifully on the tongue. Method's IPA is more bitter than many others on the market, which might turn off some drinkers, but it's reliably balanced by the bold hop characters of pineapple and passionfruit.
The New World IPA is a confident first step for Method Brewing and whets the appetite for the micro brewery's future releases.
Shapeshifter's Incandescent is less flashing strobe than throbbing mood light. Against the light it gleams a deep, velvety crimson.
The cascade and Amarillo hops are present, offering a piney dank, but the malt complexity is where this one shines. Redback, Shepherds Delight, Aurora, Vienna and American Ale combine into a crisp and crunchy finish as brittle and satisfying as autumn leaves underfoot. Fans of west coast style IPA will find plenty to enjoy here, especially as the mercury drops.
It's available directly through their website.
USHER Tinkler's an adventurous winemaker and it's on show here in this quirky approach to Hunter semillon. It is his first preservative-free, vegan-friendly, natural wine, which he fermented with skins and aged for three months in French oak. It had no fining and no filtration - a far cry from traditional semillon making. Usher says it "represents a whole new dynamic for the semillon grape very different from our other wines and intriguing to try". I found it certainly so with its 11% alcohol, brassy hues in the glass and scents of bay leaf and ginger marmalade. The front palate features zingy blood orange flavour, the middle palate custard apple, lime zest, herb and mineral characters and the finish has refreshing slatey acid. Buy it at usher tinkler wines.com.au, the McDonalds Road, Pokolbin, cellar door and salumi cold cuts and cheese bar and drink now with tomato tarte tartin with labna and rocket salad.
THIS and its stablemate $20 Lightly Sparkling White are sourced from Cowra in the NSW Central Ranges and are low-alcohol, low calorie, vegan-friendly and preservative-free.
The company had international success last year when its 2020 Shiraz won a gold medal at the 2021 Global Organic and Vegan Wine Masters competition in London. Natural Wine Co group specialises in organic wines and comprises a restaurateur, a wine distributor, a banker, a winemaker and a vigneron. The vigneron is Jason O'Dea, whose day job is general manager-viticulturist at his family's Canowindra-based Windowrie Estate. The rosé has mild effervescence, 8% alcohol, pale fairy floss pink hues and quince jelly aromas.
The front palate displays frisky blueberry flavour, the middle palate toffee apple, sherbet and jelly bean characters and a finish of flinty acid. It is at thenaturalwineco.com.au and some bottle shops and will drink well now with country-style chicken terrine and pickled vegetables.
