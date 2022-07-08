Drink Reviews: Method Brewing's New World IPA a confident first step

USHER Tinkler's an adventurous winemaker and it's on show here in this quirky approach to Hunter semillon. It is his first preservative-free, vegan-friendly, natural wine, which he fermented with skins and aged for three months in French oak. It had no fining and no filtration - a far cry from traditional semillon making. Usher says it "represents a whole new dynamic for the semillon grape very different from our other wines and intriguing to try". I found it certainly so with its 11% alcohol, brassy hues in the glass and scents of bay leaf and ginger marmalade. The front palate features zingy blood orange flavour, the middle palate custard apple, lime zest, herb and mineral characters and the finish has refreshing slatey acid. Buy it at usher tinkler wines.com.au, the McDonalds Road, Pokolbin, cellar door and salumi cold cuts and cheese bar and drink now with tomato tarte tartin with labna and rocket salad.