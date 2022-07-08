Newcastle Herald
Hockey: Newcastle's Ky Willott added to Kookaburras' touring party ahead of Commonwealth Games

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 8 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:30am
Ky Willott

Newcastle hockey player Ky Willott has been added to the Kookaburras' touring party ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

