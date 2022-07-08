Newcastle hockey player Ky Willott has been added to the Kookaburras' touring party ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
Willott, Dylan Martin and Ben Rennie now act as travelling reserves and depart with the Australia men's squad this weekend.
International friendlies with Spain (July 15, 17, 18) and The Netherlands (July 23, 25) await the Kookaburras, who are striving for a seventh straight gold medal in Birmingham (July 28-August 8).
"We are pleased to be taking Dylan, Ky and Ben with us to Europe for the final part of our Commonwealth Games preparation," Batch told Hockey Australia media.
"Having these players with us will benefit and enhance our training, while also providing backup if anything was to happen with injuries to any of the guys who have been selected."
Willott's club Norths visit Gosford on Sunday in round 10 of the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League. Souths tackle Wests in Newcastle and Maitland hosts University.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
