Newcastle Rugby League has decided to delay its competition by two weeks and potentially forgo President's Cup commitments.
The mid-season decision comes amid the latest deluge experienced across the region, which has again impacted fixtures and seen multiple grounds closed.
Advertisement
With clubs already facing a backlog of games and Newcastle RL postponing this weekend's entire round, pressure has now been eased somewhat following the campaign's extension for 2022.
Deciders are now a fortnight later than anticpated, earmarked for McDonald Jones Stadium on September 17 or 18.
IN THE NEWS:
"It just gives us a bit more time really," Newcastle RL chief executive officer Marc Glanville said on Friday.
Action from this weekend has been pushed back until August 13-14, following what was originally supposed to be the last round.
"Basically that round now becomes round 18," Glanville said.
Consideration was given to cancelling the washed-out round altogether, but ultimately officials dismissed that line of thinking.
"Teams like Wyong [four points outside the top five] are really in with a chance if they continue to win," Glanville said.
"If we had of shared those points or wiped it altogether then they lose that opportunity to make the five."
A spare weekend has also been added to the draw on August 20-21, slotted between the regular season and play-offs.
"Fingers crossed we won't get too many more washouts, but if we're still trying to make up games by that weekend we can do that," Glanville said.
The traditional four-week finals series, last contested in 2019 because of back-to-back seasons impacted by COVID, starts on August 27-28.
A top-five system remains intact and won't be reduced to four teams.
Glanville said he has contacted NSW Rugby League to inform it about the changes, which mean the Newcastle premiers for 2022 may not join other winners from across the state in a new-look President's Cup.
The four-team knockout tournament was initially set to follow local competitions, also including Illawarra and Sydney's Ron Massey Cup, later in September.
"We've said to NSWRL we're more concerned about our competition and getting it finished and if that means we can't have a team in President's Cup then so be it," he said.
Advertisement
Maitland, Cessnock, Wyong and The Entrance have played their full complement of 14 matches so far this season.
However, Lakes still have to make seven more appearances between now and the end of the campaign, including three missed earlier in the year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.