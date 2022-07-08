CHARISMA is that intangible quality, which is so fleeting in the modern Australian indie scene.
Sure, there's ample bands and artists that write tremendous songs and they can replicate them beautifully live.
But there aren't many acts you simply can't wrest your eyes away from. Ones that demand your attention.
Johnny Hunter is that band. The Sydney glam post-punk act brought their Want album tour, and sense of showmanship, to Hamilton's The Gal on Thursday night.
It was a paltry crowd, however, the 100 or so punters who turned out will be back. And next time they'll be dragging their friends along.
The evening began with Newcastle band Hand Models, whose mix of post-punk and psych drone produced a thrilling wall of sound for flamboyant frontman Lachlan Knowles to deliver his stagecraft.
Knowles then backed up to play keys and guitar in psych-rockers Well?, who have been one of the busiest local bands in recent months.
Well? are an intriguing mix of psych and '80s metal. The recent inclusion of vocalist India Seddon-Callaghan has provided a more melodic contrast to Taylan Bragg (lead guitar) and Andrew Gray's (bass) jousting riffs.
The Gal might have been sparsely-filled, but in the mind of Johnny Hunter frontman Nick Hutt he could have been performing in front of Wembley Stadium. He gave everything.
Wearing his trademark red lipstick, mascara and a black pin-striped suit over a white singlet, Hutt commanded the audience like a puppet master, theatrically flexing and pouting.
He confidently eyeballed his audience, further drawing them in and complementing his deep baritone that ranged from a fragile croon on Fracture to sneering punk on The Floor.
Behind Hutt, his Johnny Hunter bandmates provided a powerful gut-punch of sound and shouted backing vocals.
On several occasions Hutt wandered into the audience, and at one point, he crouched at the feet of punters during their most dramatic song 1995. It led to the audience squatting down en masse, awaiting Hutt's direction.
As Hutt and the band exploded into a wall of guitars, so did the audience in an eruption of energetic dancing.
Johnny Hunter might be relatively unknown outside their inner-west Sydney enclave, but expect that to change. Word of mouth alone will ensure a greater crowd for their next Newcastle show.
