Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Review

LIVE REVIEW: Johnny Hunter, Well?, Hand Models - The Gal, Thursday July 7

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 8 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHOWMEN: Johnny Hunter on stage at The Gal. Pictures: Josh Leeson

CHARISMA is that intangible quality, which is so fleeting in the modern Australian indie scene.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.