THERE'S a common saying around Newcastle that "Merewether people don't like leaving Merewether."
That's certainly been the case for former NRL star Andrew "Bobcat" Ryan since he and his family packed up and left Sydney in 2014 for the quieter surrounds of Newcastle's famed beachside suburb.
Advertisement
Ryan has since embedded himself in the Merewether community, coaching Newcastle Rugby League club, Souths Lions, in two stints (2019-2020 and 2022) and in between he mentored the Knights' NSW Cup squad.
The Canterbury Bulldogs premiership-winner and his family have also been regulars at Llewellyn Street cafe, Cuppa Joe's, for coffee and Ryan's go-to breakfast of avo and poached eggs.
So when an opportunity arose for Ryan and his in-laws to take over Cuppa Joe's they made the plunge into the hospitality world. They officially took over the five-month lease last Monday.
"I always thought about it and thought it would be good to get into [a cafe business], as I spend a fair bit of time in them," Ryan says, coffee in hand. "But I never expected to jump into a place like this."
There are no immediate plans to make major changes to Cuppa Joe's, which is owned by Kurt Banks, but come December the Ryan family hope to put their individual touch on the business.
"It's really good how it is, in the short-term we won't change anything," he says. "Assuming that we're going to take over and run it after the next five months, it'll be a change of name and everything."
What won't change is Cuppa Joe's relaxed vibe and reputation as a suburban community hub. It's the atmosphere that first lured Ryan in as a customer.
"Obviously a lot of people come to Merewether from out of town or other parts of Newcastle," he says. "But the important thing is being a little community hang-out, seeing kids floating around outside and families being here."
This week Ryan has been getting behind the counter and helping with the 6am openings before heading off to his main job as the Hunter region employment officer for Indigenous education program, the Clontarf Foundation.
Clontarf assists young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander boys to stay in school and other educational pathways to prepare them for their adult life. Fellow ex-NRL players Daniel Fitzhenry, Brad Tighe and Tyler Randall also work for Clontarf.
When it comes to Cuppa Joe's menu, Ryan believes in the philosophy of "simple, but effective".
Old favourites like bacon and egg rolls, ham and cheese croissants, vegetarian toasties, breakie wraps and burgers, bruschetta, and smashed avo are available, plus specials.
The coffee served is from Newcastle roasters Fhloston Paradise.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.