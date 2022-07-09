Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

How Australia can eliminate chronic housing insecurity in areas such as the Hunter

By John Ward and Sidsel Grimstad
July 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINDOWS OF OPPORTUNITY: Half of all Danes live in cooperative housing, and many of them are renting.

It is difficult to imagine how people survive being homeless in the current wet and cold weather. The acute problem in the Northern Rivers gets television coverage and political attention.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.