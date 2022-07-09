It is difficult to imagine how people survive being homeless in the current wet and cold weather. The acute problem in the Northern Rivers gets television coverage and political attention.
We are indifferent, however, to chronic housing insecurity in areas such as the Hunter.
Advertisement
House prices in the Greater Newcastle Area have risen to the extent that most young people are priced out of the market unless they can go to the bank of mum and dad. This increases the pressure on rental properties leading to rising rents and increased rental stress. Rents in parts of the Greater Newcastle Area have risen 15 per cent in the past 12 months. Rental vacancy rates are now less than 1 per cent.
We know that 12 per cent of renters are living in poverty, especially older private renters. Pensioners who rent in the private market are having to deny themselves food, medicine and heating.
One group suffering more than most are older women, particularly those trying to escape domestic violence or following separation. Services dealing with domestic violence say they have no reasonable acute accommodation for these women.
In the past, we dealt with these situations by building social housing, funded federally through state agreements. In the past 20 years, much of this social housing stock has been sold and not replaced. It is estimated that half a million people, in about 160,000 family units, need low-cost housing in Australia with urgent cases waiting years and non-urgent cases having little chance.
Older people have very few options for accommodation. Apart from private home ownership, the alternatives are retirement villages, usually on the outskirts of local government areas, relocatable home parks or residential aged care. The last is an industry almost on its knees with the effect on residents described vividly in the royal commission report.
Older people who are unable to stay in their own homes want to remain within their social network or, at least, close to public transport, shops, medical facilities and other services. Options are scarce.
The volume of reports on housing insecurity is staggering, but little is achieved. Why does it have to be this way in affluent Australia when other countries, such as Singapore, Finland and most Scandinavian countries, have solved the problem?
Finland made a political decision to eliminate homelessness. Accommodation was made available for all people requiring homes, including released prisoners. People with mental illness or drug addiction were provided with accommodation and their problems addressed after that.
In Australia, there are numerous legal obstacles to innovative forms of housing.
Half of all Danes live in co-operative housing, many renting. In Australia, there are numerous legal obstacles to innovative forms of housing, such as cooperatives, co-housing and dual occupancy.
Victoria is far more advanced than NSW with regard to providing social and low-cost housing. Victoria has increased the supply of housing through expedited planning and more funding; and boosted funding for accommodation for homeless people and victims of domestic violence. It also has innovative co-housing projects, such as Abbeyfield, Nightingale and Wintringham.
The Albanese government has promised a Housing Future Fund of $10 billion, the interest from which will be spent on social and low-cost housing. This will provide about 1000 housing units a year, when at least 10 times that number is needed.
Part of the shortfall could come from private ethical investment, either from individuals or super funds. The Hunter would be an ideal place to start, given its historical commitment to social justice. Schemes like the NSW Social and Affordable Housing Fund could be used to supplement private investment. Local government's commitment would be to find low-cost land suitable for the various target groups, including applicants for social or low-cost housing, older people and young people with disabilities.
Perhaps we could start with a Housing Summit to involve all stakeholders? The summit would have four strands of social and low-cost housing; housing for older people; housing for people with disabilities; and innovative housing such as co-housing and cooperatives.
The summit needs to be underpinned by a commitment to eliminate housing insecurity and homelessness in the Hunter and to provide older people with housing options that allow ageing with dignity and purpose.
All that is required for the current injustice to prevail is for good people to do nothing. All that is required to solve problems, such as the housing crisis, is for good people to commit to change the situation for the better and to encourage political will.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.