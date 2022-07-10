Elsa the koala has had her first joey.
Australian Reptile Park keeper Hayley Shute hand-raised Elsa, as her mother Irene was unable to produce milk.
"Thankfully both are happy and healthy koalas and Irene went on to have Elsa's little sister Anna," Hayley said.
Elsa has previously won hearts up close at the park and across the world through viral videos.
Visitors frequently spot Elsa at the park in a deep sleep or eating fresh leaves for lunch.
It did not take long for Elsa's popularity to reach new heights, with several videos of the fluffy koala going viral and being seen more than 15 million times.
Elsa's joey was the first to emerge from a pouch during this year's koala breeding season at the reptile park, which is at Somersby on the Central Coast
As well as being Elsa's "adoptive mum", Hayley is known as the park's "resident koala whisperer".
"It melts my heart to see Elsa thriving, considering the first time we met she was at risk of not making it. I look at her happy and healthy, now with her joey emerging from the pouch and I get a bit emotional that she's growing up."
She said Elsa had spread joy across the world and "raised awareness for koalas as a species in peril that needs our help now more than ever".
Koalas will become extinct in NSW before 2050 without urgent government intervention, a parliamentary report said in 2020.
The Australian Koala Foundation said last year that koalas are in rapid decline around Australia, with 30 per cent of the iconic species lost in just three years.
Australia's koala population was estimated in 2021 to be between 32,065 to 57,920 - down from 45,745 to 82,170 in 2018.
The 2019-20 bushfires contributed to this decline, while land clearing for farming, housing and mining has proven lethal to koala populations.
The reptile park said it continued to breed koalas to help boost the population.
