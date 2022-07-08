Bright sidelined as Greens hit the road to Singleton

Merewether will now hit the road to play Singleton on Saturday, but the Greens won't have the services of five-eighth Sam Bright.
The Hunter Rugby Union match had been scheduled for Townson Oval, but was transferred to Bulls' headquaters following a ground inspection on Friday afternoon.
Bright suffered a leg injury last weekend.
"He [Bright] picked up last week, but he still finished the game so it's not too bad. He should only need the week off," Lind said.
Will Frost slides into Merewether's playmaker role with Brenton Gibson back at outside centre. Liam Faughlin returns on the wing and Hudson Price makes his debut at No.9.
Round 11 fixtures between University and Hamilton, Southern Beaches and Nelson Bay have already been washed out. Wanderers and Maitland had byes.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
