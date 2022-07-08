Newcastle Herald
Hunter Rugby Union: Competition leaders Merewether to debut Hudson Price at halfback against Singleton

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated July 8 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:30am
Sam Bright sidelined as Merewether prepares to play amid another disrupted round

Merewether coach Jamie Lind remains hopeful the Greens will play against Singleton at Townson Oval on Saturday, but regardless of any potential postponement five-eighth Sam Bright won't be out in the middle.

Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

