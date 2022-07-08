Newcastle trainer Kris Lees says the "huge incentive" of a Big Dance slot sees Cristal Breeze line-up for Sunday's Grafton Cup (1610 metres).
The six-year-old gelding has been based at Lees' stables on the Gold Coast recently, notching up a win two starts back on the Sunshine Coast.
"He got back in the winner's stall after a long hiatus which was pleasing to see," Lees said.
"He's a little bit questionable over the mile, but it's a ticket into the Big Dance so we'll give him his chance."
Lees, who claimed the Grafton Cup with Sixties Groove in 2020, says he's "undecided" about running Ventura Ocean in the $80,000 event.
The $2 million Big Dance (1600m) is a new feature race set for Randwick on Melbourne Cup day. The field is largely drawn from 25 country-cup results across the state.
Lees feels last-start winner Grecian Lass is his best chance at Scone on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
