DISASTER-DECLARED towns like Maitland and Dungog breathed a sigh of relief yesterday, while on the other side of the Hunter River, suburbs that succumbed to rising floodwaters have been left in the lurch.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington has called on Premier Dominic Perrottet to extend the Natural Disaster Declaration to the area, as he and Minister for Emergency Services and Flood Recovery Steph Cooke see the devastation on the ground in Maitland today.
Advertisement
"I cannot believe Port Stephens has been left off the list yet again," Ms Washington said.
"How can one side of the flooded Hunter River be a natural disaster area, and the other isn't? It's entirely illogical.
"I've spoken to farmers and residents who described this as the worst flood they have seen in decades."
The state and federal governments announced six more LGA's would be added to the list of disaster zones on Thursday, bringing the total number to 29.
Among the new zones was Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Singleton, Bayside, Dungog and Upper Lachlan - handed access to a one-off payment of $1000 per adult and unlocking infrastructure repair funding for local councils.
On the other side of the Hunter River, Hinton locals have been cut off as the three roads in and out of town are inundated with water.
The river was expected to reach a peak on Thursday night, with the Hunter River reaching 9.5m at Maitland on Thursday morning and steadily rising.
Ms Washington said residents in Hinton and Nelsons Plains are flooded in, while properties at Seaham and Raymond Terrace have been heavily impacted.
"There are residents in Hinton and Osterley, including pensioners, who can't get home and are staying in local motels - but yet can't access the disaster payment," she said.
"Premier Perrottet should declare a natural disaster for Port Stephens whilst he's in the Hunter today.
"If not, he must explain to flood-affected farmers and residents of Port Stephens why they don't deserve access to assistance."
Under the grants, assistance is available for people who's homes or belongings have been damaged, support for local councils, concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profits as well as freight subsidies for primary producers.
The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace was expected to reach around 3m on Thursday evening with minor flooding.
Parks and homes had already started to see the impacts by lunchtime, with the water having reached 2.75m at 1:30pm.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.