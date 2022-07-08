Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

James Scott Church: Unexpected death in Leisl Smith murder trial means no verdict

By Miklos Bolza and Margaret Scheikowski
Updated July 8 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO VERDICT: James Scott Church

The unexpected death of James Scott Church a day before a verdict into the alleged murder of Leisl Smith in 2012 means the court's findings for the cold case will now never be released.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.