Three new detections of the deadly varroa mite have been found in the Hunter, NSW Department of Primary Industries says.
"The new detections at Campvale, Holmesville and Glen Oak all fall within existing emergency zones," a DPI statement said.
This brings the total number of infested premises to 34 since the parasite was first detected "during routine surveillance at the Port of Newcastle on Wednesday, June 22".
This follows DPI stating on Wednesday that new detections had occurred in the Hunter at Berry Park, Heatherbrae, Seaham and Hinton.
DPI said it had established emergency zones around the infested premises and put "significant measures in place to eradicate varroa mite in NSW".
"As per the agreed response plan with industry, NSW DPI has commenced euthanising all hives and equipment within existing emergency zones and is undertaking tracing activities."
By 6pm on Thursday, 1693 hives had been euthanised.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
