Sarah Baum remains the last local standing at the Ballito Pro in South Africa following the elimination of all three Merewether surfers.
Redhead-based Baum, competing in her native country, awaits the women's round of 32 at the Challenger Series event.
She is drawn against Macy Callaghan, Alyssa Spencer and Zoe Steyn.
Baum won her opening heat at Willard Beach earlier this week.
Merewether's Philippa Anderson was knocked out in round one, finishing third behind US pair Caitlin Simmers and Kirra Pinkerton.
In the men's competition, Merewether duo Ryan Callinan and Morgan Cibilic both went down in the round of 48.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
