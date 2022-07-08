Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Barnsley Weir Bridge: $8.6m project officially opened by Lake Macquarie City Council mayor Kay Fraser and Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
July 8 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A YEAR after the rickety old single-lane weir crossing at Barnsley closed to traffic, the new $8.6 million Weir Bridge has officially opened.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.