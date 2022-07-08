Police seek footage after knifepoint armed robbery in Hamilton

POLICE are seeking footage after a Hamilton robbery at knifepoint in the early hours of Friday.
A 21-year-old employee was leaving a Denison Street premises about 3.20am when he was approached by a man armed with a knife, police said.
The man threatened the employee, demanding to be let inside.
He then stole cash.
Police said the man ran south from the scene towards Beaumont Street towards Hamilton South.
Newcastle police established a crime scene and are investigating.
The thief was described as wearing all black and a face mask. He is of caucasian appearance, aged in his mid to late 30s, about 170 centimetres tall and of solid build.
"As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have CCTV footage from nearby streets or dashcam footage from Beaumont and Denison Streets between 3.15am and 3.30am this morning," police said on Friday.
Anyone with footage or information is urged to call Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
