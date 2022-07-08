Newcastle Herald
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe injured in apparent shooting

Updated July 8 2022 - 4:43am, first published 3:21am
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot during speech at Nara

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman says, with public broadcaster NHK reporting he appeared to have been fired at from behind by a man with a shotgun.

