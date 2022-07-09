Residents say they are assessing their options for an appeal against the approval of a residential development at the former NBN site in The Hill.
The Stronach Property development on Mosbri Crescent was approved by the Hunter and Central Coast Joint Regional Planning Panel this week after fierce objection from residents and more than 500 submissions.
Advertisement
The Sovereign Park proposal was for 161 apartments across three buildings and 11 townhouses, but the panel imposed a condition that a level must be removed from the tallest building, which will reduce the apartments to 155. The development will also include a rooftop pool and public space, outdoor gym and private gardens.
Residents raised concerns about a perceived "over-development" of the site. Friends of King Edward Park spokesperson John Lewer said the community sourced expert reports that said the proposal should have been rejected.
Dr Lewer mentioned impacts on the "iconic heritage values" of King Edward and Arcadia parks caused by the height and scale of the buildings as a worry.
He noted the application did not comply with site-specific planning controls and required extensive grouting of old mines. Traffic congestion, bushfire risk and privacy for Newcastle East Primary School were among other concerns.
Dr Lewer said his association would be "reviewing their options" for further action. The group previously challenged the development application in the Land and Environment Court, which Stronach later withdrew.
"So that's food for thought," Dr Lewer said.
In response to the criticism, developer Keith Stronarch said the issues were put to the panel, who approved the application. He said a lot of major sites in Newcastle required mine grouting and the development would deliver needed homes for the growing population in a sought-after suburb.
Mr Stronach said interest had been "very strong" given the location, but it was too early to provide a date for when they were hoping to complete the project. He said early works would start in coming months.
The project is subject to a raft of conditions including more trees, ongoing monitoring for building movement and a dilapidation report of adjoining properties.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.