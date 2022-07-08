Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Hunter floods: councils begin to assess mammoth repair bill with roads washed away and communities like Broke without power or water

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
July 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HORROR floods couldn't break the spirit of community across the Hunter, but destructive water that overturned cars, wiped out homes and pulled down powerlines has racked up an astronomical damage bill in its wake.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.