Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle and Central Coast train trips reduced, with the railway line flooded at Cockle Creek

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated July 8 2022 - 7:03am, first published 6:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cockle Creek railway station. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Train travel on the Central Coast and Newcastle line will be reduced until further notice due to flooding at Cockle Creek, Transport for NSW said.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.