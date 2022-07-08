PARAMEDICS and police are on the scene at Speers Point after a teenage girl was hit by a car near the esplanade.
Emergency services were called to the scene just before a quarter to five on reports a teenage girl was riding an electric scooter across the crossing when she collided with a vehicle.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one paramedic crew and an ambulance inspector are on the scene.
"On arrival it appears they are treating a female patient who looks like she has an elbow injury, it's not clear at this stage whether she will require transport or not," he said.
"Police are also on the scene and it appears they are assessing the female patient now."
At this stage the full extent of the patient's injuries are unknown but they are not believed to be life-threatening.
Traffic has reportedly not been severly impacted by the incident but drivers have been urged to use caution in the area.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
