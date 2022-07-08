Waiting game as Hunter Wildfires breakaway Donny Freeman battles illness

We'll give him up until kick-off.- SCOTT COLEMAN
HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman will give key forward Donny Freeman until the last-possible minute to declare his fitness before Saturday's crucial Shute Shield clash with Parramatta at No.2 Sportsground.
Advertisement
Freeman missed last week's 29-7 loss to Eastwood in Sydney after being hospitalised with a gastrointestinal virus, and Coleman admitted he was no sure thing to return against the Two Blues.
"We're still waiting on him," Coleman told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's still under a cloud. He wasn't great last night, but hopefully he feels a bit better tomorrow.
"We'll give him up until kick-off.
"But even if he plays, I'd say it will be limited minutes."
Coleman had a handy replacement for the workhorse breakaway last week in Joe Tamani, the Wildfires' player of the year last season, who has recently returned from representing Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific competition.
But the coach said the loss of Freeman was "massive" nonetheless.
Coleman was confident his team's other fitness concern, hooker Phil Bradford, will be fine to take his place, despite battling a rib-cartilage problem in recent weeks.
"He's been carrying some injuries, but he's a warhorse, so he'll play," Coleman said.
The match shapes as pivotal for both teams in their quest to make the top-eight finals.
With five rounds remaining, Parramatta are clinging to sixth place on 35 points, while the Wildfires (32 points) dropped from seventh to ninth after last week's defeat.
"This is a 10-point game, really," Coleman said.
"If we win this we can leapfrog them, so it's definitely it's an important one for us, and them.
"Fortunately we're at home, and hopefully with some of the local rugby and league called off [because of waterlogged grounds], we might even end up with a bit of a crowd."
The torrential rain this week means only the first- and second-grade games will be played at No.2 on Saturday. Officials were searching for alternative grounds for the women's and colts fixtures.
The wet weather also restricted the Wildfires' capacity to train this week. Their only ball-work session was a light run at Broadmeadow hockey complex.
"We didn't train Tuesday, but last night we had a gym session and we got on a synthetic field for a little while," Coleman said. "It was actually quite good. Just a team run, nothing too strenuous. Hopefully it's been the same for Parramatta."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.