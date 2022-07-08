Sporting Declaration: Why Origin III can be the making of Jacob Saifiti

JACOB Saifiti won't get a better opportunity to emerge once and for all from the shadow of his twin brother, Daniel.
There is no such thing as an "easy" State of Origin game, but it's hard to imagine a more daunting scenario for a NSW debutant than a series decider at the cauldron once known as Lang Park.
Advertisement
Yet that is the sink-or-swim assignment Jacob was handed on Thursday when news broke that Cowboys prop Jordan McLean had been ruled out of Origin III with a hamstring injury.
Saifiti, initially named as a standby player in jersey No.21, had been in camp with the Blues on the north coast but was released on Wednesday, returning to Newcastle to prepare for Friday night's clash with South Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Instead he fielded an SOS call from NSW management and was told to turn around and rejoin them, because he would be required to play in far and away the biggest game of his career on Wednesday night.
Jacob's head was entitled to be spinning as he boarded the flight north, not just because of nerves and excitement, but also because Daniel was back to full fitness, after returning last week against the Titans, and would presumably have been available had NSW called upon him.
That's a thought Jacob will have to push firmly to the back of his mind, for reasons I will attempt to explain.
Daniel, of course, is a seven-game Origin veteran who has helped NSW win two of the three series in which he has appeared.
By his own admission, his early-season form was not up to his own standards, but I would have been very surprised if he was not selected for Origin I, out of loyalty, except for a knee injury he sustained against the Warriors barely 24 hours before the Blues announced their squad.
His unavailability created a vacancy that prompted NSW to include Jacob as a standby/project player, joining their training camp before the series opener.
At the time, Jacob told nrl.com: "Obviously they see something in me that I don't, they've showed faith in me which means a lot ... I've obviously watched [Daniel's] Origin games before but never envisaged I'd be doing the same. Not that I don't back myself; I just never thought the day would come."
Those comments didn't surprise me and perhaps gave an insight into Jacob's personality.
I first interviewed the "twin towers" late in 2015, when both were still teenagers and yet to make their NRL debuts.
You'd go a long way to meet two nicer young blokes, but the impression I've formed of Jacob is that he doesn't really understand how much potential he has.
I remember their first top-grade season, in 2016, when then coach Nathan Brown handed the siblings a baptism of fire, which they fortunately survived.
I was discussing them with a senior Knights official, who told me it was very obvious that Daniel, the first-born twin, was the "leader" of the pair, who was more assertive and confident by nature.
After debuting together in round one of that 2016 season, Jacob made more appearances (nine) in Newcastle's starting line-up than Daniel (four).
But the following season, Daniel entrenched himself in Newcastle's run-on pack, while Jacob was predominantly used off the bench.
Then Jacob endured two injury-disrupted seasons in 2018 and 2019, during which time Daniel made the breakthrough to Origin level.
Advertisement
So while Jacob was at his lowest ebb, his twin brother was surging ahead.
All of which possibly reinforced in Jacob's mind the belief that Daniel was simply a better player.
Yet as Daniel told me a couple of years ago: "Growing up, he was always better than me, that's the thing.
"When we first came into grade, I knew I was an out-and-out front-rower ... whereas he was a bit skinnier than me, so he could play back row and front row.
"He sort of didn't know his identity, but he knows he's a front-rower now.
"He knows he's a middle player, so I think he can be better than me, if he sticks his mind to it. He's a great player."
Advertisement
Last season, Jacob gave a glimpse of his true colours when he was awarded the Danny Buderus Medal as Newcastle's player of the year, but this year he has again played more games off the bench (eight) than he has in the starting side (seven).
Part of that is no doubt tactical, because Knights coach Adam O'Brien likes to use his biggest boppers in rotation, and Jacob can provide genuine impact as a fresh reserve.
But I can't help wondering if it also comes back to attitude, and that Jacob believes Daniel and David Klemmer can do a better job than him up front, even though last year he was not just the best front-rower in the club, but their best overall player.
This isn't meant to be a criticism of Jacob. He's unselfish and willing to do whatever is required for the team.
Nonetheless, Wednesday night can be a defining moment in his career. There is no bigger game than an Origin-series decider, and surely every player worth his salt dreams of competing on this ultimate stage.
It's no longer a dream for Jacob. It could be the making of him.
Advertisement
If he gets the job done, there is no reason he can't wear the sky-blue jersey many more times, maybe packing down alongside Daniel. What a story that would be.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.