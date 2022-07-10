Killarney Vale are reaching for their record books after claiming their 10th consecutive win this season against Cardiff on Saturday.
The undefeated Bombers 22.7 (139) overpowered the Hawks 5.1 (41) despite losing the first quarter, hitting their stride in the second and kicking seven goals to one to take a commanding lead.
The scoring continued after halftime with full-forward Tim Oosterhoff finishing with a season-high 14 goals.
Bombers coach Corey Shackleton said his side's 10-game run was believed to be the club's longest winning streak since 1986, when the side is thought to have gone the entire year unbeaten.
"There's a few people who have been at the club for a while who are starting to scratch around the record books," he said.
With five games to play, the Bombers have taken a 16-point, or four-wins, lead at the top of the table.
"With the buffer we've got, we've just to manage the list and get ourselves in shape for the pointy end of the season," Shackleton said
Newcastle City and Terrigal Avoca's game was washed out, as was the Singleton and Warners Bay match.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
