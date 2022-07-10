Newcastle Northstars have retained top spot on the Australian Ice Hockey League ladder ahead of clashes against the second and third-placed sides after claiming a 6-3 victory over Sydney Ice Dogs.
The Northstars went into Saturday's match at Macquarie Ice Rink at risk of losing first place to either Sydney Bears or Canberra Brave, who were second and third respectively before facing each other Sunday, and whom they face over the next two weeks.
The Northstars scored first in the only goal of the opening period but were forced to come from behind to claim victory after trailing 3-1 midway through the second.
They scored five unanswered goals and powered home, Richard Tesarik bagging a hat-trick in the process. Robert Malloy, Daniel Berno and Dash Quartarolo also scored.
The win was the Northstars' 11th in 12 games and kept them in first position ahead of a big fortnight of what could prove crucial encounters in the race for the minor premiership.
The Northstars host the Bears at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday before travelling to Canberra for a double-header against the Brave the following weekend.
The clash with the Bears is the team's third-last home game of the regular season and Northstars coach John Kennedy Jr said he was expecting tickets to be in hot demand.
"Coming back from COVID, people have been excited. It's cool it is starting to pick up within the community," Kennedy Jr said.
"The crowds that we've been getting have been loud and rowdy, and that's been another contributing factor to the success we've had on the ice."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
