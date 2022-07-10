Newcastle Herald
Hunter Rugby Union: Merewether beat Singleton in the only first-grade match to ahead in round 11

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 10 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:30am
Merewether injury sees game called off early at Singleton

Merewether hooker Ryan Goodman faces surgery following an ankle injury which saw the Greens' 45-0 win cut short against Singleton at Rugby Park on Saturday.

