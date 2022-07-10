Merewether injury sees game called off early at Singleton

Merewether hooker Ryan Goodman faces surgery following an ankle injury which saw the Greens' 45-0 win cut short against Singleton at Rugby Park on Saturday.
Goodman required an ambulance and after a lengthy delay both captains agreed to call the Hunter Rugby Union fixture off early.
There was roughly half-an-hour remaining.
Competition leaders Merewether dominated the match, which had been transferred from Townson Oval to Bulls' headquarters.
The Greens led 38-0 at half-time. Hudson Price and Jacob Masoe both debuted.
Other round 11 games, Southern Beaches v Nelson Bay and University v Hamilton, were already washed out. Wanderers and Maitland had byes.
LADDER: Merewether 38; Hamilton 32; Maitland 24; Wanderers 21; Nelson Bay 15; University 12; Southern Beaches 6; Singleton 5.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
