Norths score goal after full-time siren to draw level with Gosford

Edward Hunt has scored a goal after the full-time siren to see Norths split the points with Gosford and remain undefeated this season.
The ladder-leading Blues and second-placed Magpies had a dramatic 2-all draw at Central Coast Hockey Park on Sunday.
Norths were awarded a penalty corner and, following a scramble inside the circle, capitilised with the last play of the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League fixture.
An initial effort rebounded before Hunt defelcted a second shot into the back of the net.
Tom Budden also scored for the Blues in the fourth quarter. Gosford substitute Mick Taylor landed a double in the third quarter. It was 0-all at half-time.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Koby Johnson produced a hat-trick as Souths beat Wests 6-1 in Newcastle while the Rams hammered University 10-0 at Maitland.
The Newcastle women's premier league had a weekend off.
LADDER: Norths 17; Gosford 15; Souths 12; Maitland 6; Wests 4; University 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
