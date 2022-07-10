Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League: Norths score goal after full-time siren to draw level with Gosford

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 10 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norths score goal after full-time siren to draw level with Gosford

Edward Hunt has scored a goal after the full-time siren to see Norths split the points with Gosford and remain undefeated this season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.