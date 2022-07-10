Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights prop Daniel Saifiti backs twin brother Jacob to get the job done for NSW in State of Origin series decider at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 10 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Daniel Safiti believes twin brother Jacob will handle his State of Origin debut better than he did, declaring NSW have "picked the right guy" to get the job done in the series decider on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.