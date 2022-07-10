Daniel Safiti believes twin brother Jacob will handle his State of Origin debut better than he did, declaring NSW have "picked the right guy" to get the job done in the series decider on Wednesday.
Jacob, who trained with NSW on the north coast as a reserve for much of last week, was preparing on Thursday to play for the Knights the next day when he got the call to replace injured starting prop Jordan McLean.
His late call-up, while expected given he was the only other middle-forward in the NSW squad, still surprised in some quarters given Reagan Campbell-Gillard played Origin I and Jacob had played down his own form.
But Saifiti said his brother's recent form had warranted selection and after 113 NRL games he was well and truly ready for Origin.
"He was our player of the year last year," Saifiti said.
"The stuff that the average fan might not see, but his teammates and the coaching staff appreciate, he does a lot of dirty stuff that wins you games. Pushing forward, line speed, kick pressure, all the stuff that doesn't require skill, but a lot of effort.
"That's his game and that's what wins you Origin games."
Up until last year, Jacob had largely been in Daniel's shadow with the latter having debuted for NSW in 2019 and been the preferred starter of the two props at the Knights.
It was Daniel's knee injury ahead of this year's Origin series that likely opened the door for Jacob to join NSW as a reserve for Origin I.
But he said Jacob had come along in leaps and bounds and entered the firestorm of a Suncorp Stadium decider better prepared to debut than when he did at 23 after 75 NRL appearances.
"I was heaps nervous, but we're in different positions," Saifiti, 26, said.
"He is playing way better footy, we're a lot more mature.
"He is more than ready compared to when I made my debut.
"They picked the right guy."
Saifiti revealed how he and his brother shared the news of Jacob's call-up.
"We were in the ice baths after the captain's run," he recalled.
"Our coach [Adam O'Brien] come in and said: 'have you checked your phones yet?' Jacob said: 'no, why?'. He said: 'Because I think you're in'.
"I thought he was joking.
"It wasn't definite there and then. I was on the massage table about an hour later and he was on the phone.
"I thought he was breaking up, but he was breaking down.
"All the emotions hit him.
"We had a little cry together about how far he has come and what he has overcome. He was there for me three years ago, we had a little cry together then [too]."
Saifiti, who will try and make the trip to Brisbane to watch the game, kept his advice for his brother simple.
"I just said: 'It's sort of NRL on steroids'. It's faster, quicker, more physical," he said.
"Your head will spin, your lungs will be blown.
"But keep moving your feet, you'll be fine.
"All the stuff that wins you Origin games, that's what he brings to the Knights."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
