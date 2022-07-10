Wheeler lands back-to-back doubles

Newcastle-based apprentice jockey Bailey Wheeler has recorded back-to-back doubles.
Wheeler steered Far Too Hot and I Love Lucy to victory at Scone on Saturday, in a meeting that was transferred from the Central Coast.
He earlier struck success with Cody Morgan-trained pair Trumped Up and Acotango at Tamworth on Friday.
Wheeler now has 45 winners for the 2021-22 season.
Hunter hoops Andrew Gibbons and Aaron Bullock also saluted at Scone on Saturday, courtesy of Renaissance Woman and Fielding respectively.
Scone trainer Scott Singleton landed a winner at home with topweight Reach Beyond, a four-year-old gelding, taking out the fifth race.
Elsewhere, Scone apprentice jockey Reece Jones won aboard favourite Waihaha Falls at Randwick on Saturday.
Meanwhile, barrier trials scheduled for Newcastle's Beaumont track on Monday have been abandoned.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
