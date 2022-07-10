Basketball | Newcastle Falcons men suffer reality check against Hills Hornets

IT was a cold night on and off the floor at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night as Hills Hornets upset Newcastle Falcons 55-54 in a messy NBL1 East Conference men's game.
The Falcons led by as many as eight in the second quarter but had to settle for a 31-30 half-time advantage, then Hills took control in the third term to lead 48-39 heading into the final period.
Newcastle held Hills to just two points in the final seven-and-a-half minutes of the game, clawing back a 53-46 deficit to tie the game at 54-54 with two minutes to go, but Paul Brotherson's free throw for Hills with 1min 11sec left was the final scoring play.
JaShaun Smith had a three-point shot to win the game in the final seconds but it missed the target, which typified Newcastle's night.
The Falcons connected at just 33 per cent from the field, 11 per cent from three-point range, and a meagre 12 of 25 from the free-throw line. Hills also struggled to make their shots, going 29 per cent from the field and 18 per cent from beyond the arc, but the Hornets made 10 of 16 from the line and that ultimately proved the difference.
"It was a frustrating game on many levels," Newcastle coach Peter Astley said.
"We shot the ball horrendously and we just couldn't get anything going offensively. Defensively we were very good, but we just couldn't make a shot.
"[Hills coach] Reece [Potter] did a really good job with his game plan against us, and they executed it very well. Even with all of that, we still had a shot to win the game but we couldn't make it."
Veteran National Basketball League centre AJ Ogilvy did not make the trip to Newcastle but the Hornets, led by Brotherson's game-high 22 points, overcame his absence to avenge their 82-50 loss to the Falcons at Hills on April 23.
Myles Cherry (16 points, 13 rebounds, two assists) was the only Newcastle player to score in double figures. Ryan Beisty had 14 points and three steals but was held to eight points at 21 per cent It was a similar story for Matur Maluach, who had six points at 29 per cent, plus seven rebounds and two steals.
Newcastle, who went into the weekend on top of the table, slipped to a 10-4 win-loss record. Their ladder position for this week will now be determined by the result of the game between Canberra Gunners (10-4) and Inner West Bulls (8-6) in Canberra on Sunday afternoon.
After a string of home matches, the Falcons will hit the road in the next three weeks to play their next five games, starting with a double-header against Albury-Wodonga and Canberra next weekend.
"We've got a tough little stretch of games ahead of us now, so this will be a test of our character to see how we respond to this setback," Astley said.
It was a brighter night for Newcastle's women's team, as the Falcons extended their winning streak to four with a 64-46 victory over the Hornets.
Newcastle never trailed, exploding out of the blocks to build a 23-8 quarter-time lead and by as many as 25 during the fourth quarter.
Chyra Evans (27 points, nine rebounds, three steals) and Nicole Munger (12 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, two blocked shots) led the way for the Falcons, who are now fourth with a 9-4 record heading into the Albury-Canberra double-header next weekend.
Spanish guard Ana Fernandez Oraa had her most productive night in Newcastle colours, compiling seven points, eight rebounds and two assists, and Emily Foy chipped in with nine points and six rebounds.
AAP reports: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards have renewed their commitment to each other with a new five-year deal worth up to $A365 million.
Whether that commitment will make the next five years any more successful than the last 10 is the big question.
"I want to win a championship and I want to do it here," Beal said Friday in a news conference to discuss his max-value contract. "I believe that we can win in DC."
But there hasn't been much evidence the Wizards can back up that belief.
Since drafting Beal in 2012 to play alongside point guard John Wall, the Wizards have made five playoff appearances, never advancing beyond the second round. The last time they got even that far was five years ago, the last full season Wall played in Washington.
Since then, the Wizards have had a revolving door at point guard alongside Beal, who averaged over 30 points in 2019-20 and 2020-21, and haven't persuaded a big-name free agent to join him in a star-driven league.
"You're talking about one of the most coveted free agents on the market re-signing with the Washington Wizards, committing to what he believes, that we can win here," general manager Tommy Sheppard said.
This season, the Wizards will surround Beal with big man Kristaps Porzingis, acquired in a mid-season trade with Dallas; Kyle Kuzma, who became the team's primary scorer with Beal sidelined by injury in the second half of last season; a new point guard in Monte Morris, acquired in a trade with Denver and a collection of young role players including Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Daniel Gafford.
Meanwhile, six-time All-NBA guard Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly finalising a two-year max contract extension worth $122 million ($A177 million).
The extension will keep Lillard under contract with Portland until 2026-27, though that year carries a player option.
Lillard has spent his entire NBA career with the Trail Blazers after they made him the sixth overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft.
Lillard is coming off his most forgettable NBA campaign. He played in a career-low 29 games due to missing the second half of the season with an abdominal injury that ultimately required surgery.
During that time, the Blazers also traded away CJ McCollum, his longtime backcourt mate, to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Blazers finished 27-55, 13th in the Western Conference, and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13 - Lillard's rookie year.
Lillard averaged 24.0 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds in his limited 2021-22 season.
The six-time All-Star made the All-NBA First Team in 2018 and All-NBA Second Team each of the next three years before the disappointing 2021-22 campaign.
In 711 career games (all starts), Lillard has averaged 24.6 points, 6.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals. He is a career 37.3 per cent three-point shooter.
