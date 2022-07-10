Amazing rescue effort leads 20 stranded horses at Millers Forest to safety

An amazing rescue effort at Millers Forest on Saturday has led more than 20 stranded horses through flood waters on a three kilometre trek to safety.
Veterinary nurse Debbie Pratten joined Victorian Fire and Rescue personnel and volunteers in boats to cross to the horses, where she assessed if they were healthy enough to make the return journey.
Owners, volunteers and firies then waded back through up to thigh-high water in an amazing procession of horses and people to dry land where staff and vets from the Newcastle Equine Centre and Morpeth Veterinary Hospital were on hand to treat the animals.
Australian Olympic hero Heath Ryan joined the effort and he and Martina Kovacs arrived with trucks and transported the horses to higher ground.
The incredibly uplifting rescue effort was captured in photos by Ms Pratten's friend Elise Williams and the post is going viral on Facebook.
"Debbie is actually a high regarded veterinary nurse so when the vets couldn't get through in time she was taken over to the horses via boat to assess their vital signs before they could be moved. So I jumped on her camera and captured some special moments," Ms Williams said.
"A lady by the name of Liz Hall and Kate Bohan reached out for some help with 20 stranded horses on the Friday night but freezing conditions and high currents made it unsafe.
"When we arrived Saturday morning Victorian Fire and Rescue had boats and owners along with other amazing people had already made it out to the horses and had them out of the property onto a dry road.
"It was a lengthy wait for the vets to arrive, so Debbie had her stethoscope and thermometers on hand and headed out to assess their condition and make sure they were up for the 3km journey out.
"Some were extremely poorly and required immediate assistance and hospitalisation and are now with Newcastle Equine Centre.
"It most certainly restored a lot of faith."
