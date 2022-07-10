Hunter Wildfires' Shute Shield play-off destiny is in their own hands

Our destiny is in our own hands with the next four games.- SCOTT COLEMAN
HUNTER Wildfires hooker Phil Bradford overcame the pain of a lingering rib injury to score three tries against Parramatta and inspire his team to a crucial 31-12 victory in Saturday's Shute Shield match at No.2 Sportsground.
Bradford, who has attracted the attention of the NSW Waratahs, suffered a rib-cartilage injury recently and needed pain-killing injections to take the field in the Wildfires' previous two games.
On Saturday he opted to grit his teeth and deal with the discomfort and was rewarded with a hat-trick, all from driving mauls.
"I think that puts him up near the top, if not the outright leader, of the Shute Shield tryscorers," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's been getting most of them off the back of our maul.
"He basically just dives over the line. But he's playing unreal football all around the park."
Coleman said Bradford was determined to play without painkillers on Saturday.
"He just played through the pain," he said.
Hunter's other try was scored by centre Winston Wilson, while fly-half Connor Winchester kicked four conversions and a penalty.
Coleman described the win, which lifted his team back into the top eight, as "a pretty good all-round polished performance".
"We actually started the game well for a change," he said. "I think it's the first game that we've led at half-time this year.
"I wasn't quite sure what to say to the boys."
With four regular-season games remaining, the Wildfires have a play-off position squarely in their sights.
Their next assignment is a daunting one against competition leaders Manly (away), followed by Randwick (home), Eastern Suburbs (away) and Gordon (away).
"If we were to win three out of the next four, we could jump up to fourth or fifth," Coleman said.
"It didn't help that there were a few upsets yesterday and the teams who were lower on the table seemed to win.
"But anyway, our destiny is in our own hands with the next four games.
"It's up to us."
