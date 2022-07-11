Letters: Indignation over flags debate 'misinformed'

INDIGNATION over apparent disdain for 'our' flag is typically misinformed. Australians have rarely fought under the Australian flag and, in fact, have never fought to repel any threat to Australia.
The only time Australians have actually fought an invader was when First Nations people fought against British invaders. Of course they were not regarded as Australians then as they were officially declared to be fauna. Placement of the British flag on our flag is seriously insulting to our First Nations people and should be deplored by all Australians. At least by all who can be bothered to look beyond a Newscorp history.
AT last some common sense, although a rapidly diminishing commodity, the EU parliament has voted to accept nuclear and gas as green energy.
What a difference necessity makes. This will unlock billions of dollars of government and finance house funds to allow the building of new power stations able to deliver reliable energy 24/7 all year. Something that the current renewable energy generators will never be able to achieve.
Up until now, Europe has been the bastion of the green energy evangelists pouring scorn upon countries such as ours for allegedly not doing their bit for the climate change religion. Now surely our governing class must have a rethink on its opposition to nuclear and gas power generation. If not, are we going to declare the whole of the EU as climate vandals and heretics? Our current minister for the climate may have to reconsider his total disregard for nuclear power. We can only hope.
At the very least we should stop the closing of our current coal fired power stations until we have something in place to reliably provide us with power until something equally reliable can take their place. As clearly this is not the case currently. As an engineer working in heavy industry for many years I rarely saw a case where equipment was taken out of service until a replacement was installed and in service. Obviously and fortunately few politicians were the decision makers in successful industries. Hoping common sense will take over.
THE idea of these government-supplied COVID-19 stimulus vouchers was, I believe, well-intended and sensitive to the needs of current times. This intention has, however, not succeeded in being widely implemented in across NSW.
Last month we travelled 3500km, our first holiday in years. From Newcastle to Orange, Jerilderie, through the central west, to Broken Hill, Nyngan and back home. The dine vouchers are supposed to be accepted everywhere - but nowhere in all our travels, except Flying Doctors at Broken Hill - were these redeemable. When issuing the vouchers, smaller businesses out of major cities need to have easy access to the funds these vouchers could provide. Three separate tourist information centres could not take them. We travelled on a budget and arrived home with $250 unspent that would have flowed into those communities.
THANK you for the opinion piece ('Black and white thinking about vaping is counterproductive, Newcastle Herald, 6/7). I'm using vaping to quit cigarettes. I'm almost 60, I was a chain smoker. I purchased my vaping fluid from New Zealand on prescription. It contains nicotine. Sometimes I run out and have to wait for my order to arrive. I realise I can buy vape fluid locally, but not the flavour I like. I hate it when I run out because I'll weaken and buy tobacco. Here's the difference: tobacco and cigarettes make me cough and wheeze, give me a crackle in my lungs and constant frog in my throat - and it only takes a couple of days. I go back to vaping and it all disappears - and it only takes a couple of days! Is vaping 100 per cent safe? I doubt it, but neither is walking along any busy road in Australia, breathing in the petrol fumes. Neither is driving on the M1 in peak hour with windows down.
IN 2020 the Energy Security Board (ESB), the board with the charter to ensure the ongoing supply and stability of our power system, released a consultation paper that outlined reform options for the operation of the electricity market post-2025.
It beggars belief that the ESB is only now considering the security of our electricity system given the proliferation and known intermittency of renewable energy supplies.
At last count there are at least 14 separate parties consisting of commissions, boards, councils, associations, operators or services all having input in the generation and/or supply of electricity. How a group of people tasked with having to assess future options for a sustainable and reliable energy system did not consider nuclear power is appalling incompetence. Is there anyone in the federal or state governments with the intellectual capacity and leadership to consolidate responsibility and fix this mess?
IN an attempt to refute overwhelming "scientific support for climate alarm", Peter Devey lists some cherry picked 'facts' ('Science isn't a popular vote', Letters, 7/7). Last year, researchers quantified the scientific position over the past decade, and concluded "with high statistical confidence that the scientific consensus on human-caused contemporary climate change exceeds 99% in the peer reviewed scientific literature". Further, NASA lists the plethora of global scientific organisations that "hold the position that climate change has been caused by human activity". We are each entitled to an opinion but the science is irrefutable.
Surely, amid a third climate change fuelled flooding event, now is the time to find a way to shift the debate toward a determined, co-operative, whole-of society effort to reduce emissions and "build mitigation and resilience into the system" ('Hoping for the best amid frequent floods and disasters won't cut it', Editorial, 6/7).
IN the Herald on Thursday there were two stories about federal government funding for schools. In both articles, non-government schools were sometimes referred to as 'independent' other times as 'private'. It is confusing and misleading to ever refer to these schools as independent because, by definition, this would mean they were not supported by government funding.
Public schools are totally funded by state and federal governments and are required to provide an education for each and every child who is enrolled. Private schools choose who they will enrol according to various criteria including defined beliefs, values and of course ability to pay the fees.
It is not my intention here to enter into the discussion about whether the relative level and allocation of funding is fair and equitable, only to point out that there is a fundamental difference between public and private schools and each should be referred to correctly.
SCIENCE and religion need not be at war, Neville Aubrey ('Downturn in faith makes sense', Letters, 6/7). They can and do complement each other. Science explains how things happen. Religion explores why, and suggests a purpose for existence and especially human life. Together science and religion offer hope.
ADZ Carter (Short Takes, 7/7), I'd suggest that the media mouthpiece for leftist politics, ie the ABC, which receives over $1 billion from the government each year, is also an economic burden, especially as its viewership and listenership is in continual decline.
MAC Maguire (Short Takes, 6/7) says Albo could be our best prime minister ever. Richard Ryan (Short Takes, 6/7) says Paul Keating is our best prime minister. Sorry gentlemen, but I have to disagree with both of you. I think Bob Menzies is generally recognised as our longest serving and best prime minister of all time and Bob Hawke the best Labor prime minister we've had. I doubt that Albo could ever be considered to be in the same league as those two.
ANOTHER day, another letter regarding Supercars ('Costing scrutiny got us answers', Letters, 7/7). Give it a rest. Try some gardening and relax. There's a nice little community garden down in Foreshore Park that needs assistance.
INTERESTED in reading CON CEO Jeremy Bath's letter ('Adelaide shows race's true value', Letters, 1/7). Hopefully the amount of money invested by Supercars and the NSW government in the event annually will mean more "routine maintenance and renewal of road infrastructure" in all suburbs and not just on the racetrack and no more rate rises for residents in the coming years - as Supercars is such an asset to the residents.
WITH the possible exception of brainwashed Americans, no one dies for a flag.
I WONDER if the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel and Newcastle City Council realise that when approving skyscraper residential towers in very close proximity to each other, they are affording the tenants of those towers scenic views of their adjacent neighbours and are promulgating the intriguing hobby of voyeurism?
I WAS about to head to Singleton and read your report. One of the most detailed reports I've read in a while. Good job, I don't often read news like this, keep it up.
