Letters: Indignation over flags debate 'misinformed'

THANK you for the opinion piece ('Black and white thinking about vaping is counterproductive, Newcastle Herald, 6/7). I'm using vaping to quit cigarettes. I'm almost 60, I was a chain smoker. I purchased my vaping fluid from New Zealand on prescription. It contains nicotine. Sometimes I run out and have to wait for my order to arrive. I realise I can buy vape fluid locally, but not the flavour I like. I hate it when I run out because I'll weaken and buy tobacco. Here's the difference: tobacco and cigarettes make me cough and wheeze, give me a crackle in my lungs and constant frog in my throat - and it only takes a couple of days. I go back to vaping and it all disappears - and it only takes a couple of days! Is vaping 100 per cent safe? I doubt it, but neither is walking along any busy road in Australia, breathing in the petrol fumes. Neither is driving on the M1 in peak hour with windows down.