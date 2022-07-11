Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes, July 12, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 11 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Indignation over flags debate 'misinformed'

INDIGNATION over apparent disdain for 'our' flag is typically misinformed. Australians have rarely fought under the Australian flag and, in fact, have never fought to repel any threat to Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.