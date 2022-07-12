Letters: Cowboys' local recruitment key to success

Can those other number crunchers, the accountants, persuade Devey we need to act? Deloitte Access Economics, one of the planet's Big Four accounting firms, says, "If climate change goes unchecked Australia's economy will be 6 per cent smaller and have 880,000 fewer jobs by 2070 ... But there's a $680 billion dividend that's ours for the taking if we do rise to this challenge, along with 250,000 more jobs". PwC, another of the Big Four, is leading by example. It announced in February its "worldwide science-based commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030". Forbes is a global media organisation focusing on business, investing and technology. Two years ago Forbes wrote about the decreasing cost of renewable energy and announced, "it is now cheaper to save the climate than to destroy it". So, will any of these fields of human endeavour convince Mr Devey it's time to act as if there is a climate emergency?