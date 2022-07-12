Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes, July 13, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 12 2022 - 5:30pm
Letters: Cowboys' local recruitment key to success

WELL, it looks like the Knights can forget about semi-finals this year and concentrate on not getting the wooden spoon. They have just played a Souths team that was missing six main stars and lost their halfback in the opening minute.

