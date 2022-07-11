Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle launches new Reconciliation Action Plan

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
July 11 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE UNIVERSITY of Newcastle will embed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander content and perspectives into all its courses and curriculum; build its number of Indigenous PhD students and research; investigate dual names for its spaces and structures; and increase its patronage of First Nations businesses, as part of its new Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.