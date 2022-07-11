University of Newcastle student's creation comes to life

LAURANCE Low Wen Jieh has only just completed his Master's of Architecture, but has already co-designed a space that has become a new landmark for thousands of his peers.
Mr Wen Jieh, 26, along with his fellow students Meixin Du and Jinwei Pau, won a University of Newcastle competition to design a "placemarker" at Callaghan, where graduating students could take photos.
Their winning design is a sculpture made of four pieces, representing the university's core values of sustainability, engagement, excellence and equity, and was unveiled in April.
"We thought about our journey at the university, hence it's called The Journey," said Mr Wen Jieh, who drove up from Melbourne where he is now working at design firm ACRD after not visiting the campus since last October.
"I'm really delighted [to graduate] especially to see the sculpture come to life as well, it's just unfortunate the other two members couldn't make it, they're really close friends as well."
From a certain spot the four sculptures - made of weathering steel - make up UON's emblem, the seahorse. "Each part of the sculpture represents a phase of our lives at the university," he said.
"University is not very easy, we face obstacles and you need to find your way to get that perfect perspective or perfect goal."
He said he knew not many students got to see their work being enjoyed at their graduation.
"To be honest it's quite surreal ... I'm really proud," he said.
"This place will leave a mark in my heart so for sure if there's a chance I will come back here [to visit]."
Mr Wen Jieh, who grew up in Malaysia, studied his undergraduate degree at Queen's University in Belfast, before travelling to Newcastle in mid 2019 for his Master's, "because I wanted to see the world".
He is looking forward to becoming a registered architect and eventually setting up his own design company.
Saretta Fielding created the artwork on the floor. She said Wola Mariyang means Go Forward in Awabakal and represents the journey through life and education.
