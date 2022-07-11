Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle student's creation comes to life

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
July 11 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delight: Laurance Low Wen Jieh had only seen his sculpture in photos before Monday. "To be able to touch it is a really good feeling." He said he was "very happy and touched" his mother and sister travelled from Malaysia for his graduation, after two years apart. Picture: Simone De Peak

LAURANCE Low Wen Jieh has only just completed his Master's of Architecture, but has already co-designed a space that has become a new landmark for thousands of his peers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.