NIC White admits to feeling like his "international career was dead in the water".
Having narrowly missed selection for the World Cup in 2015 and relocating overseas, the Hunter-bred rugby union player bid farewell to a Wallabies jersey.
Now, in what he describes as a "second lease of life", halfback White is approaching his 50th Test cap and has no intention of "slowing down any time soon".
The 32-year-old, barring injury or team changes this week, looks set to mark the milestone when Australia and England meet to decide their three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday night.
"I thought my international career was dead in the water when I left and I'd come to terms with it completely," White told the Newcastle Herald.
"I remember saying to [wife] Mel that's it, I'll finish the career in Exeter and that's me done.
"I was ok with that and as soon as you come to terms with it you get a phone call asking you to come back [in 2019].
"Since coming back I haven't taken anything for granted. I feel like it's just been a second lease of life.
"People say it, and it was cliche certainly for me in the first half of my career, to treat every game like your last. But I genuinely do now.
"I've had it taken away from me, I know what it's like to have it gone and want it so bad and not be available."
In reaching the half-century, White joins a "pretty special crew" that also includes fellow Wallaby halfbacks such as national record holder George Gregan (139), Will Genia (110) and Nick Farr-Jones (63).
White, a Maitland Blacks junior who was born in Scone, has also surpassed Hunter players who previously wore the Australian No.9 jersey like Luke Burgess (37), John Hipwell (35), Cyril Burke (26), Josh Valentine (6), Dominic Vaughan (5) and Steve Merrick (2).
There's only half-a-dozen ahead of him in the current squad featuring captain Michael Hooper, James Slipper, Quade Cooper, Scott Sio, James O'Connor and Allan Alaalatoa.
"It's nice, but it's an individual thing and my head is now solely on a bit of silverware. I'd love this Ella Mobbs Cup, fly into the Rugby Championship and finally get our hands back on that Bledisloe, which sets us up nicely for a real tilt at 2023 [World Cup]," White said.
"I've just got a really good feeling about where the squad is at the moment, the way we've been trending and the way we're heading. It feels like it's all there for us. It's exciting times."
White arrives at the Test milestone having recently turned down a lucrative deal to play club rugby in Japan.
"I'm not going to lie, it was a big decision. But when it came down to it, I wanted to stay and I wanted to go to the World Cup," the father-of-three said.
White, who debuted in 2013 before going abroad between 2015 and 2019, says "I don't see myself slowing down any time soon" and "the British and Irish Lions certainly aren't off the table in 2025".
The ACT Brumbies scrumhalf represented the Wallabies at home in Newcastle last year.
Australia and England are locked at 1-all. The tourists won the second Test 25-17 in Brisbane on Saturday after the Wallabies opened the series with a 30-28 victory in Perth a week earlier.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
