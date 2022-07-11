A MAN accused of murdering a six-month-old boy at New Lambton in 2019 told detectives after his arrest that he was "covering" for the baby's mother and the child had bruises on his body before arriving at his house, a jury has heard.
Jie William Smith, now 31, has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter over the death of the baby and is currently on trial in Newcastle Supreme Court.
Advertisement
The prosecution say Mr Smith was alone with the boy during the two hours when he suffered numerous serious injuries, including a fractured skull.
But lawyers for Mr Smith say the boy's mother had repeatedly punched and shook the boy before leaving him with Mr Smith.
They say Mr Smith was holding the boy when he likely suffered a seizure from the earlier assault and slipped out of Mr Smith's arms, hitting his head on the ground.
The jury on Monday heard from detectives who attempted to interview Mr Smith in jail after his arrest.
When told by detectives that the boy had not suffered some of the injuries that police initially thought, Mr Smith replied: "This is what I am saying, she made me say these things and I am in here and she is out there. "I just don't know what to tell youse. Those bruises on his legs and forehead, they got worse."
Later, police again attempted to speak to Mr Smith about how the baby had suffered the injuries, but he was reluctant.
"I want her to stand up and take the truth and be honest about what happened," Mr Smith said. "He had all those bruises when he came to my house that day. "She had been telling everyone that we were in a relationship. That is bullshit. She was using me to mind her baby."
When told by police that he was "in trouble" because he had "sole care" of the baby in the hours before he was found to have serious injuries, Mr Smith replied: "I am covering for her. She needs to tell you the truth. I'm sorry, I'm not talking. You will need to get it off her."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.