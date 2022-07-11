Morgan Cibilic slips outside the cut after Ballito Pro

Merewether's Morgan Cibilic dropped one spot outside Championship Tour qualification after three events on the eight-stop Challenger Series.
Cibilic slipped from ninth to 12th on the CS rankings after his second-round loss in South Africa at the Ballito Pro, which was taken out by Indonesia's Rio Waida. It was back-to-back titles for Waida, who edged out Merewether's Ryan Callinan at the Sydney Surf Pro final in May.
Callinan also lost in round two at the Ballito Pro. He slipped a spot to seventh. Each surfer's five best results count towards their ranking. The top 10 not already qualified make the 2023 CT.
Philippa Anderson (54th) and Sarah Baum (14th) fell one and two spots respectively on the women's CS.
Molly Picklum defeated Macy Callaghan in an all-Central Coast final at the Ballito Pro. Picklum rose to second on the CS standings, while Callaghan jumped to fifth. The top five qualify for 2023.
The next event on the CS is the US Open of Surfing at Huntington Beach from July 30.
On the CT, Jackson Baker faces Ethan Ewing and Barron Mamiya in round one at the J-Bay Open, which could start Tuesday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
