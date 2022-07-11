Newcastle Herald
Morgan Cibilic slips outside the cut after Ballito Pro

Updated July 11 2022 - 2:26am, first published 1:42am
ON THE EDGE: World Surf League 2021 rookie of the year Morgan Cibilic in action at the Ballito Pro in South Africa last week. Picture: WSL

Merewether's Morgan Cibilic dropped one spot outside Championship Tour qualification after three events on the eight-stop Challenger Series.

