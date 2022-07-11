CHARLESTOWN professional Blake Windred will be out to reignite his European Challenge Tour campaign in the Auram Bank Open in Austria starting Thursday - and thankfully his clubs are with him.
Windred has spent the past month competing on the Asian Tour and the LIV Invitational Series.
The 24-year-old finished tied for 44th in the mega-rich LIV series event n Portland last week after his preparation was severely hampered due to to the late arrival of his clubs from England.
"Unfortunately my clubs were lost somewhere in London Heathrow Airport and did not arrive until the day before the tournament which made my preparation incredibly hard," Windred posted on his facebook page. "Defiantly not my best golf but another week testing my game against the best in the world. I'm looking forward to going back to play the rest of the year on the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour."
Windred finished second on the Australasian Tour last season to secure a place on the DP World Tour next year. However, he will continue to play on the second-tier Challenge Tour in preparation for 2023.
The right-hander tees up in Austria having missed the cut in his past three Challenge Tour vents.
However, he had the benefit of having coach Gary Barter on hand for the LIV series events and the course set-up and class of field will be a level down.
** Brij Ingrey will hope to put local knowledge to good use in the Adidas Junior 6's event at Cyprus Lakes starting Friday.
Ingrey, who is a member at Cypress, is tied for 18th in the boys' points race. Jake Riley, in eighth, is the best placed of the Hunter contingent, however, he is not playing this weekend. Harry Atkinson, Lachlan Standing and Max Duffy-Smith are in the field for the 54-hole World Amateur Golf Ranking event. Ella Scaysbrook and Jasmin Vesper are in the girls' division.
** Hunter golfers experienced brutal conditions at the NSW Junior Championships at Byron Bay last week. The 72-hold championship was reduced to 54 after the thrid round was washed out. Wind and constant rain made scoring difficult in the rounds that they managed to get through.
Brij Ingrey (78,73,76) was the best of the boys in a tie for 19th . Jake Riley produced a superb second round-68 but still finished well back in 31st spot.
Ella Scaysbrook led the way for the girls in eighth spot at eight over after rounds of 74,75,75 - nine shots behind Queenlander Sarah Hammett.
However, Ingrey, Riley, Scaysbrook and Amy Squires did take out the teams district title, beating 18 teams.
** Charlestown gun Jye Pickin will tee up in the 116th Southern Amateur at the Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia starting Tuesday.
Pickin has travelled down from Colorado where he was tied for 20th in the Trans-Miss Amateur last week. Josh Fuller (The Vintage) was tied for 51st.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
