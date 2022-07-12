Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Tim Adams 2018 Aberfeldy Shiraz: tracing poetic Scottish path to a Clare Valley flagship red

By John Lewis
July 12 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROBBIE BURNS LINK TO FLAGSHIP: Tim Adams and Pam Goldsack among their vines.

ABERFELDY is a Scottish town in Perthshire, and, in 1988, it also became the name of one of my favourite Clare Valley reds.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.