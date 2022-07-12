ABERFELDY is a Scottish town in Perthshire, and, in 1988, it also became the name of one of my favourite Clare Valley reds.
How the name came 16,000-kilometres from the Highlands to South Australia is a fascinating tale revived in my mind by the arrival of a review sample of a new Tim Adams 2018 Aberfeldy Shiraz.
The wines come from one of the vineyards planted by brothers Alfred and William Birks, who in 1895 founded Clare's revered Wendouree vineyard and winery.
The operation passed in 1917 to Alfred's son Roly, who presided over 65 Wendouree vintages before retiring in 1970 at the age of 77.
The Birks family sold in 1970 to a company that went broke and the receivers disposed of parts of Wendouree to a succession of buyers and happily the business, brand and home vineyard and historic winery in 1972 got dedicated custodians in current owners Adelaide lawyer-turned-vigneron Tony Brady and his wife Lita.
As a youth intent on a wine career, Tim Adams admired the Birks and, after setting up his eponymous wine venture in 1986, he and his wife Pam Goldsack bought Warenda Road, Clare, land previously part of Wendouree.
There they set up their home base and in 1988 drew grapes for their inaugural flagship red from another former Birks vineyard 400 metres above sea level.
Casting around for a name for his flagship, Tim came across a Robert Burns poem called The Birks of Aberfeldy. Birks is Scottish for birch trees and Burns was inspired after coming upon a stream lined by beautiful birch trees while visiting Aberfeldy in 1776.
Thus the Aberfeldy label was born, and decades later Tim and Pam visited Aberfeldy and found the spot where a plaque told it was there Robbie Burns composed his poem.
Tim recalls also visiting the highly rated Aberfeldy distillery and swapping a bottle of Aberfeldy shiraz for a bottle of Aberfeldy scotch whisky.
Tim's wine career began in 1975 when Stanley Wine Co chief Mick Knappstein gave the son of a Clare bank manager a job as a cellar hand and provided the encouragement and financial backing for a Charles Sturt wine science degree in 1981.
From there came the post of Stanley winemaker and in 1986 the creation of Tim Adams Wines.
In 2009 Tim and Pam took a quantum leap by buying the 80-hectare Stanley Leasingham vineyard from Constellation Wines.
Then, in 2011, came the purchase of the Stanley winery-cellar door and the creation of the Mr Mick brand honouring Mick Knappstein.
GLOWING dense dark purple in the glass and with 14.9% alcohol, the Tim Adams 2018 Aberfeldy Shiraz has fruitcake aromas, profound plum front-palate flavour, middle-palate cassis, spice, bramble jelly, mint chocolate and savoury oak and a dusty tannin finish. At timadamswines.com.au and cellar doors at Warenda Road and Dominic Street, Clare.
PRICE: $65.
DRINK WITH: fillet mignon.
AGEING: 15 years.
RATING: 5.5 stars (out of 6)
NAMED for owner Jorge Gartelmann's son, this Gartelmann 2016 Phillip Alexander Mudgee Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot has 14.7% alcohol, garnet hues, potpourri scents and spicy blackberry front-palate flavour. Mulberry, briar, spearmint and mocha oak show on the middle and chalky tannins at the finish. At Lovedale Road cellar and gartelmann.com.au.
PRICE: $30.
DRINK WITH: pasta.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
FROM Gerald and Angie Naef's Mount Canobolas foothills vines, the Patina 2018 Orange Region Pinot Noir has 13.6% alcohol, ruby hues and rose petal scents. The front palate displays ripe cherry flavour, the middle blueberry, pomegranate, cloves and cashew oak and a minty tannin finish. At patinawines.com.au and Summerhill Lane, Orange, winery.
PRICE: $45.
DRINK WITH: tapas.
AGEING: six years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
