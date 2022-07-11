Maitland greyhounds meeting wiped out by floods

Traffic and electrical issues arising from flooding forced the abandonment of the Maitland greyhounds meeting on Monday night.
The 10-race program was cancelled on Monday morning despite the Maitland Showground track surface remaining suitable for racing.
Maitland Greyhounds said the meeting was called off because of localised flooding and major road closures, which were causing traffic delays and had restricted the area around the showground to vehicles of locals and emergency services.
Flooding had also affected the centre-ring electrical boxes, meaning the lure motor was unable to be used until water levels dropped.
The Maitland trial session for Wednesday was also in doubt. A call on the trials will be made by 4pm Tuesday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
