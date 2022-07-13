QT Newcastle launched on June 8 with fireworks, caviar, champagne and the biggest influx of social media "influencers" the city has ever seen.
No expense was spared and the occasion marked yet another milestone for Newcastle - something fresh, new and exciting for a city already undergoing significant change.
But that was last month and the hype has (ever so slightly) died down. How is QT Newcastle faring? According to general manager Michael Stamboulidis, it has been "absolutely rocking".
"We just hit the month mark last Thursday, and we already have Novocastrians seeing us as part of their weekly rituals," he said. "We've also welcomed guests from all over - regular and those travelling from Sydney and Melbourne on business, and adding in some leisure while they're here."
I popped in to on-site restaurant Jana last week to see for myself. It was a Tuesday night and all but one or two small tables were occupied. But I am getting ahead of myself. The QT experience starts at the front door. Trademark quirky luxe aside, it's the service that stands QT apart. Staff are funkily attired with attitudes to match. They're friendly and attentive, too - your glass will never be empty.
We ordered the wagyu bresaola de palma with sourdough and stracchino, and the cured and smoked duck breast with fennel pollen and carrot and ginger consommé, as entrees. I tend to judge a restaurant by its duck (odd, I know) and this offering was one of my favourites to date - tender and beautifully presented.
As for mains, we chose the Hiramasa kingfish with corn, sour cream, coriander, quinoa and lime, and the Tri Tip (180g; 2Gr, wagyu, NSW, Mb 9+, min 400 days grain fed) with Beaufort dijon mustard. Our side plates were shoestring fries with rosemary salt, and a salad (mixed leaves, herbs, tomato, avocado, lemon). The Tri Tip melted in your mouth and the kingfish was cooked just right.
The portions are not large, and it's not cheap, but the elements of each dish have been carefully considered and it is evident in every mouthful. Make sure you ask for privacy if you don't like interacting with strangers - there was next to no separation between the run of three two-seater tables where we were seated (common in Sydney, not so in Newcastle). Fortunately we had a lovely couple on one side we struck up a conversation with.
If you haven't been to QT Newcastle yet, you must. Even if it's just for a evening drink at the downstairs or rooftop bar, or a morning coffee. It has certainly set a new standard for excellence in the city.
Due to recent flooding in the Maitland area, the Hunter Events Bar & BBQ Festival 2022 scheduled for this weekend has unfortunately had to be postponed. A new date will be announced soon, and all purchased tickets will be automatically transferred to those new dates.
Rosa Del Sol opened earlier this month on Lambton's Elder Street; a little sister to Rosa restaurant and bar which opened in 2020.
Serving up a Columbian/Venezuelan-inspired breakfast every Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning from 7am, Rosa Del Sol is on trial this month only. Owner Maree Ruse will then decide whether or not to continue.
"The first weekend was a slow start thanks to all that rain but last weekend was great," she said.
"Lots of dinner regulars popped in and more people were out and about in general with all that gorgeous sunshine. The chicharron (fried pork belly) arepa is a stand-out. The bacon and egg version is probably the most popular - the Spanish staff are calling it the 'Aussie arepa'.
"We did sell a few brunch cocktails over the weekend, which seems popular for ladies' breakfast catch-ups. We have $10 mojitos, mimosas, tequila sunrises and bloody marys."
And if the chef looks familiar, she just might be - her name is Ramona (Romi) and she used to operate Islas Canarias Cafe & Tapas in Belmont.
Winemaker Angus Vinden, of Vinden Wines, is heading to Harrison's restaurant at Hamilton on August 7 for a wine-matched lunch - and you're invited.
The food offering includes dishes like clam risotto with parsley oil and scampi; and confit and sous vide spatchcock with Jerusalem artichoke, charred carrot and parmesan crisp.
And I haven't even mentioned the wine offering, which is equally impressive. Tickets are $125 per person.
Sherwood Coffee has opened on Kelton Street in Cardiff. The town's main street there has had a glow up in recent years, come to think of it, with quality cafes and op-shops aplenty.
Japanese restaurant Asa-Don is closing its doors - for good - on August 12.
Here's what owner Asako Dalby had to say on social media:
"It's been 13 years give or take, and I am truly thankful for all of our customers who have came through our doors. I thought I had a little more in me to keep Asa-Don going, but unfortunately it's time to say goodbye. Even with all of the helping hand I've had over the years, my own arthritic hands have finally given up on me."
Please show your support in Asa-Don's final weeks (179 King Street, Newcastle).
Did you know that Guzman y Gomez now offers a soft-serve? They're pretty good, too. Very creamy. They also offer the Churros Sundae paired with your choice of dulce de leche or chocolate sauce and a churro. Also, I am told that GYG has released a new and improved app and the Big Brekkie Burrito.
