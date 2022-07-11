Olympic eye advantage in NPLW derby against Broadmeadow

Olympic NPL women's coach Paul DeVitis hopes his strategy of playing first-graders in last weekend's State Cup has his squad primed for a crucial derby with Broadmeadow at Darling Street Oval on Wednesday night.
Fourth-placed Olympic (24 points) host second-placed Magic (28) in the catch-up and DeVitis said his club were working hard to get the rain-hit pitch ready.
The match is vital for both sides, who took different approaches to the State Cup. Magic can join leaders Warners Bay on 31 points with a win, while Olympic are in the battle for the top four with Charlestown (26) and Maitland (19).
"We had maybe three-quarters of the first-grade squad playing over the two days but they got 60 to 75 minutes each," DeVitis said.
"I was happy with how they played and just to get game time after not playing for a couple of weeks.
"Magic didn't play any of their first-graders so they are obviously fresh, but in saying that, they haven't played for a couple of weeks either, so it will be interesting to see what's the better strategy."
Olympic came through the cup unscathed but Sophie O'Brien, Chloe Hinde (injury) and Georgia Amess (overseas) remain out.
** There were mixed results for major recruits in the 2-1 win for Charlestown over Adamstown in the NPL men's match on Sunday.
On a heavy Lisle Carr Oval pitch, former Jet Taylor Regan and Rene Ferguson returned for Azzurri, while ex-Olympic striker Dino Fajkovic debuted for Rosebud. Regan slipped and gave away a penalty that Fajkovic failed to convert at 0-0. Ferguson later came off the bench and scored the winner.
Charlestown coach Graham Law was pleased to escape with the three points, which gave them the outright lead on 29.
He was also happy to be heading to the synthetic surface of LMRFF on Wednesday night to play Edgeworth in what could be their last midweek catch-up game of the season.
"It suits us down to the ground," Law said of the move to LMRFF.
"Obviously it's a good pitch, so we're pleased with that.
"Credit to the club and the ground staff for getting the game on on Sunday, the only one on at the weekend.
"We didn't play that well, but we got a game in and got the three points and other teams are going to have to play midweek instead, and that's massive."
He said Dom Bizzarri missed Sunday's match with illness and could return but the rest of the squad were fit and available for Wednesday night.
